Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $27,421,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 73.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

