Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $141,186,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $75,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.