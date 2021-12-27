Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 169,366 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.33 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

