Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $450,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,374.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 190,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 178,006 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 529.8% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 416,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 91.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE SEE opened at $65.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

