Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

