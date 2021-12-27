Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

PBW opened at $72.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

