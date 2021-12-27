Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

