Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 442 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $366.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $368.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

