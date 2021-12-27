Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,223 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.05 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

