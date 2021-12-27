Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK opened at $6.19 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

