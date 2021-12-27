John T. Treace Sells 17,165 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $299,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TMCI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. 130,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,078. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

