John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.06

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.06 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 1186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

