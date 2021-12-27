Jon E. Bortz Sells 896 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $22,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. 652,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.