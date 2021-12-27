Jonathan Bruce Korol Purchases 5,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Senior Officer Jonathan Bruce Korol acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$18,141.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 215,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$781,873.47.

TSE HOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1 year low of C$3.04 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

