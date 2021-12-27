JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Financial Review

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 5 13 0 2.63 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $173.72, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $129.50 billion 3.59 $29.13 billion $15.81 9.95 Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.90 $3.26 million $2.55 7.06

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 39.41% 19.89% 1.38% Oak Ridge Financial Services 25.76% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

