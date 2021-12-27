JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.04% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $42,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

