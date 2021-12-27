JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Shares Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 664 ($8.93) and last traded at GBX 670 ($9.01). 34,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 272,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674 ($9.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 103.57 and a current ratio of 103.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 674.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 657.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

