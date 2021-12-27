JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.49. 2,744,254 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

