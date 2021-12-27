JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 738,706 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after buying an additional 391,282 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 369,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,602,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

