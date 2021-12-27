Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

JNPR stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.