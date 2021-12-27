Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $271,974.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.59 or 0.07892244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00077221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.14 or 0.99864439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.