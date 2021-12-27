JustBet (WINR) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $639,174.53 and $52,840.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

