K21 24-Hour Volume Tops $604,589.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $604,589.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, K21 has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,137,735 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.