Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.34 or 0.07930134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.70 or 1.00000952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

