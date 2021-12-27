Kava.io Price Tops $5.62 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00227632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00029335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.73 or 0.00536208 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00079329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

