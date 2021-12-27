Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $4.06 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Kava has a market cap of $589.36 million and $76.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00008069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00224265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00028548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.00519665 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 145,266,535 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

