KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.44. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

