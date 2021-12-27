KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.25

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 214014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDDIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KDDI has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.02.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.82%. Research analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

