Keel Point LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $10.03 on Monday, reaching $345.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.60. The company has a market capitalization of $960.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

