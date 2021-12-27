Keel Point LLC Invests $3.58 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

