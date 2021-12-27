Keel Point LLC Sells 218 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $612.33. 33,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $644.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

