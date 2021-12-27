Keel Point LLC Sells 848 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $324.50. 17,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,894. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

