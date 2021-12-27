Keep4r 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,769.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $11.82 or 0.00022756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 101.6% higher against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $43,769.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00213846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

