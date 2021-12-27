Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

KELYA opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

