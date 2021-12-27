Kennicott Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,131 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.9% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.45. 10,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,629. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

