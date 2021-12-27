KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

