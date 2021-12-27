King DAG (KDAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.27 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $33.27 million and approximately $81,942.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

