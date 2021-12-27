Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $114,739.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00062743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.12 or 0.07903863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,404.25 or 1.00167705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

