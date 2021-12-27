Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $7,815,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

