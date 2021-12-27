KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in KLA by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KLA by 67.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

KLAC opened at $420.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

