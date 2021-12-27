Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,462.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,439.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

