Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.30 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Komodo has a market cap of $106.10 million and $2.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00329092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00142116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00090023 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,345,322 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.