Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $106.10 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $106.10 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,345,322 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

