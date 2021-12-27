Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Trading Down 2.5%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) shares traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 3,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

