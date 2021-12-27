Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $273.10 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

