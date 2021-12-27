Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

