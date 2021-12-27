Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,565 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after buying an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

