Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,097 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Cisco Systems by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

