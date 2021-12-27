Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,735 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

