Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

LMBS stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

